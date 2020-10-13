Man who caused drama at girlfriend’s house in Riruta charged





A youthful man who caused a scene at his girlfriend’s house after she refused to buy him cigarettes admitted to the charge of creating disturbance but denied another charge of threatening to stab her.

David Nderitu Nguyo was accused of causing a breach of peace at Wanjiru Mugwe’s house by threatening to stab her inside her house in Wanyee in Riruta, Nairobi on October 9.

But Nguyo told Chief Magistrate Abdul Lorot of Kibera law courts that he had only resisted being kicked out of the house by his girlfriend who was housing him.

He told the court that the incident happened at 9am last Friday after he locked himself inside the house of his “guardian angel” as his girlfriend planned to throw him out.

Nguyo claimed he had been living there after he was evicted from his own house for not paying rent and did not have a place to go, prompting him to lock himself in Ms Mugwe’s house as she tried to kick him out.

Their commotion attracted the attention of neighbours and passersby who intervened to quell the drama.

The magistrate freed him on a cash bail of Sh10,000 and ordered him to avail a contact person who will guarantee his court attendance.

The case will be mentioned on October 27.