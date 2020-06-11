Man who assaulted pregnant wife over love messages freed on bond

A businessman was charged at Kibera law courts with assaulting his seven-month-pregnant wife after she asked about love messages on his phone.

Abdul Rezak Rehan is accused of beating up Uzma Igbal at their house in Akila in South “C” Nairobi on May 31 and occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Igbal had asked Rehan about the text messages that she suspected were from another woman before he descended on her with blows and kicked her belly then hit her thigh with a blunt object.

Rehan is said to have left his wife in the house after the assault and she called her parents who rushed her to a hospital.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Boaz Ombewa. The magistrate freed him on a Sh50,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case will be heard from July 8.