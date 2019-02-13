Kori weeps in court as he faces charges of colluding with mistress to kill wife – VIDEO

Mr Joseph Kori Karue and his mistress Judy Wangui Mungai at the Kiambu Law Courts on January 29.

Joseph Kori Karue, the man accused of colluding with his mistress to kill his wife, endured an emotional moment as he was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Mr Kori was arrested with his mistress Ms Judy Wangui Mungai after the body of his wife, Mary Wambui Kamangara, was found dumped in a dam.

At the Kiambu Law Courts on Wednesday morning, the businessman wept in the full glare of the media cameras as his mistress stood by his side unmoved.

He kept mopping his face with a handkerchief as his lawyer Cliff Ombeta did battle for him in court.

Kori, his mistress and car-hire businessman Michael Githae Mathenge were arrested two weeks over the murder.