Man who wanted Uhuru’s job arrested ferrying weed worth Sh13.35m

Former presidential aspirant Jaffer Isaak Sora has been arrested while transporting 445kg of bhang worth Sh13.35 million.

Mr Sora was arrested at a road block in Marsabit town on Wednesday night.

According to Eastern region police boss Esther Kihiko, the 45-year-old politician was ferrying the narcotics suspected to have been sourced from Ethiopia in a small trailer, which was being pulled using his Toyota prado.

He was stopped by police officers manning KBC barrier and upon being requested that the vehicle be searched, Mr Jaffer who was unaccompanied, declined.

ARRESTED CRIMINAL

Police arrested Mr Jaffer and towed the vehicle to Marsabit police station where they discovered the drugs stashed in the trailer bearing his campaign portraits for 2022.

Marsabit county police boss Ambrose Steve Oloo confirmed the arrest to IBSE Radio.

“I don’t care about his status in the community. I have arrested a criminal and he will face the law,” Oloo said.

Ms Kihiko said Mr Jaffer were expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday morning.

TAXI DRIVER

In 2011, Mr Isaak announced his intention to run for president in the 2013 General Election as an independent candidate, claiming he is Kenya’s answer to Barack Obama. He did not push through with the idea.

The election was won by President Uhuru Kenyatta under then Jubilee Coalition.

After the election, he was reported to Swiss Embassy and Inuka Trust, an NGO run by former anti-corruption czar John Githongo for failing to pay his workers. Both the embassy and Inuka Trust had been funding a cohesion initiative run by Mr Isaak.

Mr Isaak drove taxis for AzA Cars in Hounslow, England before setting up his own firm, J&Z Executive Travel.

Additional reporting by Amina Wako