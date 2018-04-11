Meshak Onyango Dehay who is wanted by the police. PHOTO | NATION

Police are looking for a man who they claim allegedly tried to extort Sh82 million from an unnamed complainant.

On Wednesday, the police placed a newspaper advert asking members of the public with information about the man, identified as Meshak Onyango Dehay, to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road or the nearest police station.

According to the police notice, the said person also has a warrant of arrest in force at Kiambu Chief Magistrate Court under criminal case number 561 of 2018.

The police have also offered a reward of unspecified amount to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the wanted man.