Man to serve three months in prison for drunk driving

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to three months imprisonment for driving under the influence of alcohol by a Chuka court.

Gabriel Gitari was arraigned before Chuka Senior Resident Magistrate Njoki Kihara charged with driving while impaired by alcohol contrary to section 44(1) of Traffic Act Chapter 40 laws of Kenya.

The court heard that Gitari on January 13, 2020 at 7pm along Mungoni -Kibumbu road was found recklessly driving a Probox, registration number KBM 880X.

The court further heard that the traffic police after a field sobriety test found him drunk and took him to Chuka police station.

His pleas to the court that he was drinking at his home and not in the club and was sent by his family to buy food for the day did not deter the magistrate from handing him a Sh5,000 fine failure to which he will serve three months in jail.