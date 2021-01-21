Man to be evicted from wife’s Muthaiga house for threatening to kill her





A man charged with threatening to kill his wife after returning home drunk will be escorted by police to his wife’s house in Muthaiga estate, Nairobi to collect his belongings and leave for good.

The court ordered that Isaac Kiplagat Sumukwo will thereafter never visit his wife, Daisy Chepkosgei Ruttoh at her house or contact her ever again.

This is after he allegedly threatened to kill her on December 28 last year, a charge which he denied before chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji at the Makadara law courts.

Through her lawyer, Ms Rutto said she feared for her life due to the death threats that had been issued by her husband who she had housed for a decade.

Kithinji directed that Sumukwo be escorted by cops to his wife’s house to pack all his belongings and leave after Ms Ruttoh raised fears for her life.

Sumukwo told the court that he had been living in his wife’s house after losing his job 10 years back and pleaded with the court for lenient bail and bond terms.

He reportedly threatened to kill his wife after staggering home in a drunken stupor.

The suspect is also said to have called his wife’s siblings warning them that he would kill their sister, a day after issuing death threats to her and the in-laws have been listed as witnesses against him.

He was released on a Sh40,000 cash bail and an alternative bond of Sh100,000.

The hearing of the case starts on June 21.