Man teaches ‘Kanjo’ parking attendants a lesson on clamping – VIDEO

City parking attendants were on Wednesday left with eggs on their faces after messing with the wrong guy who stood up to their impunity.

The parking attendants were filmed by the motorist as they clamped his vehicle for non-payment of parking fee after 4pm, past the stipulated time.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, captures the motorist engaging the parking attendants in heated exchange which at some point saw vulgarities thrown at him.

The man was however unfazed by the resistance of the parking attendants and successfully managed to draw the attention of passersby.

‘WE KNOW OUR RIGHTS’

“We know our rights, sasa mnafaa kuwa mmeenda makwenyu na sio kusumbua watu hapa. Look at your watches, it is past time ge,t out of here, ” he is heard telling the parking attendants.

One of the attendants then pretends to be noting down the car’s number plate, before the huddle for consultations and eventually unclamp the car.

This comes barely a week after city council officers were caught on tape assaulting Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua who was filming them as they demanded for a bribe. Nairobi county said it had started investigations into the incident.