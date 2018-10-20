PHOTO | FILE

When Emmanuel Kakungulu, a farmer and resident of Kanyum B village, Butebo sub-county, in Uganda, discovered that his wife had been cheating on him, he decided that the other man could take her as his own.

Kakungulu will later explain that his wife, Oliver Madundu could go ahead to live with Agapitus Okalang because he was tired of their continued affair.

He could no longer bear the fact that his wife was cheating on him.

COMMUNITY MEETING

“Okalang, I have willingly surrendered and decided to leave this woman to you. You can have her, I don’t want anything to do with her anymore,” he said at a community meeting that was held at Okalang’s home on Tuesday morning.

The police liaison community officer, Calvin Opule confirmed to Daily Monitor that the community meeting chaired by the village council chairperson, Mr Moses Obuloko, was called to handle the matter.

Okalang was ordered by the community and the LC1 chairman to refund the dowry of two cows, one goat and Shs100, 000 that Kakungulu had given to his in-laws.

Okalang accepted to stay with Madundu and pay back the bride pricek. However, during the meeting, the LC1 chairman, Moses Obuloko, warned married couples to desist from extra marital sex.

“This was totally unacceptable but he has to refund the dowry that his colleague had paid to his in-laws. People especially men should desist from this habit of being involved in adulterous affairs,” Mr Obuloko said.

CHILDREN

Kakungulu and Madundu have four children together. Kakungulu said he would stay with the children.

Residents and neighbours in the area were both surprised and unhappy about the events, blaming Okalong for disrespecting Kakungulu.

“Okalang did a very bad thing. He was warned several times to stop his affair with Madundu but he carried on, Kakungulu’s decision was right,” Joseph Okwalina, a neighbour said.

Neighbours also condemned what Madundu, had done, saying she should have not disrespected her husband in such a manner.