Revellers drink traditional brew also known as Busaa from a pot using long straws. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

An argument over a Sh50 debt ended tragically Tuesday night when a man was strangled by his friend in Gem Sub County.

Sixty-four-year-old Peter Okumu Awinja lost his life at the hands of a friend he had invited for a drinking spree at Sirembe in North West Gem location.

According to the area chief Barrack Opondo, the deceased had sold some timber, raising Sh1, 200. He then invited his friend, Charles Otieno Ogutu to enjoy the proceeds.

The duo, the local chief said, went to a busaa den in Sirembe trading centre where they imbibed brew worth Sh200 before moving to another den in Ndegwe village. At the second den, the two did not get alcohol and left dejected.

ATTACKED

He said that it was while heading home that the assailant turned on the deceased, demanding a Sh50 debt that he owed him.

Awinja pleaded to be given more time, saying that he did not have loose change since the only money in his possession was a Sh1, 000 note.

Opondo said Ogutu would have none of it and attacked the deceased, killing him through strangulation.

The chief said that on realising that his friend had died, the suspect tried to flee but members of the public pounced on him, beating him senseless.

The 42-year-old was later arrested and locked up in at Yala Police Station while the body of the deceased was moved to the adjacent Yala sub county hospital mortuary for post-mortem.