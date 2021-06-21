Man stabs his two children, attempts to commit suicide





Two children are fighting for their lives at the Nyahururu County hospital after they were reportedly attacked by their father at their Ziwani estate home in Nyandarua County.

Their dad, Ken Mburu who is also admitted to the same hospital after he attempted to kill himself, is said to have stabbed his children multiple times with the same knife.

Neighbours who were at the scene said Mburu’s inhumane act was triggered by a quarrel with his wife, who was not at home when the incident happened.

“He had come home with a dog the previous night and demanded I cater for the construction of its kennel, but I refused. I left my children playing in the compound only for me to return home and find a multitude gathering there,” Martha Nyambura, Mburu’s wife, said.

Area Assistant Chief Mary Kimani confirmed the incident, saying neighbours heard the children wailing and suspected they were being attacked.

Samuel Muturi who was among the first to arrive at the scene found the two-year-old girl wailing in pain while calling for her mother while the elder girl was pleading with their father to stop the heinous act.

“I was attracted by screams from the children when I arrived at the home, I found the gate locked from the inside and decided to jump over the fence,” Muturi said.

The suspect stabbed himself in the stomach and chest before running out of the compound by jumping over the fence after neighbours stormed the compound and threatened to lynch him.