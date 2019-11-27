Man sodomised, testicles crushed in brutal attack

A 47-year-old man has had his two testicles surgically removed after they were crushed by unknown assailants at Kithaku market, Meru county two weeks ago.

Imenti Central police boss John Tarus said the man’s testicles had been crushed after being squeezed with hands and could not be saved.

The tea farmer was accosted by two men as he walked home after a night out.

The victim was sodomised and the organs crushed. He lost Sh200 in the brutal attack.

Mr Tarus said the man is undergoing treatment at the Meru Level Five hospital where he is responding well to the treatment.

Area resident Cliff Gikunda said crime rate in Kithaku and its environs had spiked.

He said the area had seen over 10 cows and 40 sheep stolen.