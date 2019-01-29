Man scalded by snooping wife who found love text on his phone





A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was reportedly scalded by his wife following a domestic quarrel in Kirinyaga County.

The victim was in the living room on Monday night waiting for supper when he was reportedly scalded by the wife.

He sustained chest and face injuries and was rushed to Kimbimbi Sub-County hospital and admitted in critical condition.

The wife was said to have taken her husband’s cellphone and seen a love text message sent to him by another woman.

It is said she went to the kitchen and boiled water as her husband waited patiently waiting his supper

Moments later, the assailant emerged from the kitchen and poured the hot water on the unsuspecting victim and disappeared.

The victim raised alarm, attracting the neighbours who took him to the hospital as he groaned in pain.

Witnesses said the man was badly injured and he could hardly walk or sit down.

“We were shocked when we saw the condition of the victim,” said one of the witnesses.

Police said the woman committed a serious crime and will be pursued and arrested.

“We are tracking down the suspects who went underground soon after committing the beastly act,” said one of the officers.