Man who quenches wild animals’ thirst appeals for help to have kidney transplant





A farmer, who was last year honoured by President Uhuru Kenyatta for providing water to wild animals in Tsavo National Park, is desperately in need of financial assistance for a kidney transplant in India.

Patrick Mwalua Kilonzo, who became an internet sensation after his inspirational story was highlighted in February 2017, has been battling kidney failure for the last seven years and now requires Sh4 million for a kidney transplant.

He has been undergoing dialysis sessions at the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi twice or three times a week, a situation that has made him unable to keep supplying water to the wild animals.

His doctors have now warned that he can’t keep relying on dialysis and needs a kidney transplant immediately.

“Ile appeal niko nayo ni kwamba nipate kwenda kwa matibabu India na nahitaji milioni nne ya kufanya upasuaji so that nipate figo ingine na nikipona niendelee na kazi yangu,” Kilonzo said in an interview with K24.

STATE HONOUR

Kilonzo nicknamed ‘The Water Man’ by locals, says after his story trended worldwide, an American organization GoFundMe collected over Sh30 million in donations to help fund his work but he is yet to receive a single cent.

He was among hundreds of Kenyans who were honored by President Kenyatta during last year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations for their exemplary contribution to the nation.

Kilonzo, who was awarded the Head of State’s Commendation (HSC) for his work, also said he is yet to receive the award or any monetarily support from the government.

He started supplying water to the wild animals after he noticed they were suffering greatly during the dry seasons.

He hires a 10,000 liters water bowser for about Sh21,000 and drives it 70 kilometers from Voi town to the wilderness to quench the animals’ thirst.

The wild animals have since started relocating to other parts after he stopped being consistent with his supply of water due to his ill health.