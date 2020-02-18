Man pleads guilty to stealing Sh93,000 after transferring friend’s cash to his wife

A man has pleaded guilty to charges of stealing Sh93,000 from his friend, explaining that he stole the cash to bail out his child who was detained at a hospital over unpaid bills.

Kelvin Mutinda was charged before the Makadara Law Courts with stealing from Henry Mutinda Ndiku on January 26, 2020.

The court heard how Mutinda visited the complainant at his home in Mlango Kubwa area, in the company of two friends where they spent time chewing miraa.

However, Mutinda borrowed Ndiku’s phone to make a call and went to the balcony for a minutes, before he returned the gadget.

It was only later that Ndiku found that the cash was missing from his phone.

Mutinda’s friends advised him to visit M-Pesa care centre for enquiry and the next day he obtained a statement from M-Pesa.

ARRESTED

The statement indicated the cash had been transferred to a phone number belonging to Mutinda’s wife.

Mutinda was summoned by the police and arrested.

The M-Pesa statements were presented before the court as exhibits and a remorseful Mutinda pleaded guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga ordered Mutinda’s social inquiry report on March 2, 2020.

The accused will remain in remand until then.