Enraged members of the public in an estate in Kisumu lynched a man shortly after be brutally murder his girl friend and attempted to dispose off her body in a suitcase.

The 19-year-old woman died from stab wounds inflicted on her at the suspect’s house at Car Wash area Kisumu in the gruesome incident.

A security guard, who spoke to KTN, said he heard the victim screaming for help from inside the apartment shortly after the couple arrived home late at night.

The guard frantically attempted to wake up other neighbours to help him intervene.

LYNCHED

“By the time we got to the house, the woman had stopped screaming and all we could hear was someone cutting something in silence,” the security guard told KTN.

The murder suspect, identified as Mike Otieno, then emerged from the apartment carrying the suitcase in an attempt to sneak out the body.

He was however met by an angry crowd that had gathered after word went round that he had killed the woman.

Mr Otieno was lynched by the mob and the body of the 19-year-old girl taken to the mortuary after police were called to the crime scene.