Man kills sister after accusing her of fornication

Police in Uganda have arrested a man who allegedly killed his sister after accusing her of fornicating with an unidentified man in their mother’s house.

According to police, a one Ama, 19, a self-employed resident of Kiina Fishing Village in Kikuube District, died after being assaulted by her elder brother.

The woman was reportedly found having sex with an unidentified man in her mother’s bedroom.

The suspect is a fisherman and a resident of the same area.

He was joined by his friend to assault his sister, according to police.

“One suspect was arrested, the scene has been visited but a postmortem is yet to be carried out,” Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine regional police spokesperson, said.