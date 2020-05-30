Man kills mum after fight over hoe

Police in Samburu County have arrested a 35-year-old man who killed his mother in Lokuto village in Samburu Central Sub-County on Friday night.

Samburu Central Police Commandant Alex Rotich said the suspect fled after committing the heinous offence but was apprehended by police after a tip-off from the residents.

Mr Rotich said the victim is Julietta Amanikor, 82, who succumbed after the attack.

“She suffered broken thighs and had internal bleeding inflicted by a blunt object,” said the police boss.

He said the initial investigations have revealed that the two had a quarrel over a hoe, which culminated in the scuffle and ultimate murder.

“They quarrelled over a missing hoe. The suspect broke into the house and killed the elderly woman. He might have been under the influence of alcohol when he attacked her because he is a known drug addict,” said Mr Rotich.

“He has a criminal record. He has been arrested in the past over criminal activities,” he added.

He added that detectives are interrogating the suspect to establish the motive of the murder.

The suspect is being held at Maralal Police Station and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

The body of the victim was moved to Maralal Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting a postmortem.