Man kills father after argument over chicken





Detectives in Kericho are looking for an 18-year-old boy suspected of killing his father who sold his chicken.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), an argument ensued between the two after the son confronted his father over the whereabouts of his six chickens.

During the confrontation, the father is said to have threatened to shoot his four students with an arrow, forcing him to flee.

“The 18-year-old had confronted his 50-year-old father, Wilson Kipsoi, over the whereabouts of six of his chicken that he suspected his father had sold. Angered by the confrontation, Kipsoi threatened to shoot his son with arrows, forcing the form four student at Kapcheplanga day Secondary school, to flee and seek refuge at a neighbor’s house,” DCI said.

The son returned home the following day armed with a club, vowing to stop at nothing until his father produced his chicken.

“He descended on him and assaulted him repeatedly using the crude weapon while demanding compensation for his missing chicken,” DCI said.

Immediately after the incident, the suspect went into hiding, leaving his father unconscious.

The man was rushed to Londiani Sub-County Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Detectives have launched a search for the suspect.