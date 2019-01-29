Man kills dad after brawl over Sh100 alcohol cash





Shock and grief gripped residents of Kalyet village in Elburgon, Nakuru County, after a 30-year-old man brutally killed his father over a Sh100 brawl.

Area Assistant Chief Mr Harun Koima, who confirmed the bizarre incident, said Mr Wilson Chepkicho Yegon, 65, died on the spot after his son Eric Kibiwot hit him on the head with an axe.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on Monday.

According to the administrator, Mr Kibiwot had requested for Sh200 from his father at around midday, on Monday, but the elderly man could only afford Sh100 from his milk business.

“Mr Kibiwot went and used the money in drinking. He arrived home, at around 8 pm, while drunk and demanded for the balance of Sh100 from his father before a scuffle ensued. The son attacked his father after he said he did not have another Sh100,”said the chief.

The suspect fled into a nearby forest, immediately after the incident.

The administrator said police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“The suspect is still at large but police are pursuing him,” said Mr Koima.

The body of the deceased was taken to Elburgon sub-county hospital mortuary.