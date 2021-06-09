Man jailed for two months for smoking bhang





A youthful gardener found with 12 rolls of bhang will pay Sh5000 fine or serve a two months jail term.

Abdalla Musa was handed the sentence by senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke of Kibera law courts after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession of the banned substance worth Sh600 contrary to the law.

Musa had been arrested with the bhang in Makongeni area of Kibera on June 7 at around 2am.

The court heard that police officers on patrol within the Mwembeni area of Kibera slums found three young men outside a stall and suspected they were not on a good mission.

While the police officers were moving towards them, the three started running away but cops caught up with Musa and arrested him.

Upon search, he was found with the substance which he admitted possession of and claimed was for his own consumption.

In mitigation, Musa told Bhoke that at the time he was arrested, he was returning home after taking his wife to hospital to deliver.

He pleaded for leniency claiming he has a baby and mother all dependent on him.