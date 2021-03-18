Man jailed for posting Lamu Senator’s photo while smoking shisha





A man who made public a video of Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip smoking shisha has been sentenced to a year in prison by a Nairobi magistrate court for extortion.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku convicted and sentenced Jones Ochieng Mbolo on his own plea of guilty to the offence of attempting to extort Sh200,000 from the senator and a woman who featured in the video identified as Aeedah Bambi Pesian.

The magistrate however gave Mbolo an alternative of paying a fine of Sh200,000, the exact amount he’d attempted to extort from the politician.

She also noted the convict did not show remorsefulness for his actions.

“Having demonstrated to the probation officer that you are a man of means, l fine you Sh200,000 in default to serve one year in prison. Right of appeal within 14 days,” ordered the magistrate.

While sentencing him, Mutuku said that Mbolo did not deserve a non-custodial sentence as the probation officer’s report showed that he was at a high risk of committing another offence and was not remorseful for his actions.

The magistrate noted that the convict has been giving conflicting information since the last time he was in court.

The court heard that he threatened Aeedah that he would expose on social media platforms the video which showed contravention of the law that banned smoking of shisha.

He had told court he stays in Karen but the probation report indicated that he lives in a single room in Kasarani.

When he was arraigned in court on February 17, 2021, Mbolo pleaded guilty to the offence of attempting to extort Sh200,000 from Senator Loitiptip by threatening to expose on social media the videos of him with the woman smoking shisha at a restaurant.

The Senator did not fall into the blackmail and he instead reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest and arraignment of Mbolo.

In the case, Senator Loitiptip had been listed as one of the prosecution witnesses.

While admitting the offence, Mbolo said the lawmaker should lead by example and not consume the banned product in public.