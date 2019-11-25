Man in court for touching his four-year-old daughter’s private parts

A man is facing sexual assault charges after allegedly touching his four-year-old daughter’s private parts.

John Moses Murimi has been charged with indecent act with a minor.

Murimi is reported to have intentionally touched the child’s private parts on November 19, 2019 at his home in Hamnza Estate in Makandara, Nairobi.

It is alleged the incident happened after the child found her father in the sitting room where he had slept with some visitors.

Murimi is said to have groped the minor’s genitals while others were asleep.

He denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga on Friday.

The suspected was freed on a suspended bond of Sh 300,000 but he will remain in custody until the minor testifies.