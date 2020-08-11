Man in court for insulting Kalonzo in WhatsApp group





A political activist who insulted Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in a Whatsapp group was arraigned before Kibera law courts for publication of false information contrary to computer misuse and Cybercrime Act.

Augustus Munyalo alias Mose is accused of knowingly broadcasting and uttering falsehoods against Kalonzo in a Whatsapp group at an unknown place on July 17.

He used unprintable words against Musyoka and Senator Enock Wambua in utterances he made in defence of governor Charity Ngilu.

He accused the two of having plans to remove Ngilu from her office during the time MCAs were planning to impeach the governor.

But Munyalo was not charged after he pleaded through a lawyer to have the case transferred to Kitui law courts.

He argued that the alleged offence was committed in Kitui, witnesses reside in Kitui and therefore the Kitui court has the discretion of hearing the matter.

State counsel Geoffrey Obiri defended his arraignment to the city court and said the complainant resides in Nairobi and the case was investigated by Nairobi-based officers.

The matter was reported at Capitol Hill police station by Kalonzo’s aide Dennis Kavisu who is a member of the WhatsApp group.

Munyalo’s phones were confiscated by the officers from the directorate of criminal investigations who took over the investigations and traced him to Kitui.

Senior principal magistrate Charles Mwaniki allowed Munyalo’s application to be charged at the Kitui law courts and directed the prosecution to make arrangements for the same.