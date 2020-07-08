Man in court for impregnating 17-year-old lover

A 32-year-old man who allegedly impregnated his 17-year-old-girlfriend was charged with defilement at Makadara law courts.

Robert Kithaka Nyaga was accused of defilement on February 28 in his rented house Mwiki, Kasarani Sub County contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

The suspect is also charged with an indecent act with the minor on the same date.

She is said to have been regularly visiting Nyaga at his house for romps until she got pregnant. They reside in the same estate.

The victim later went to a clinic for treatment for abdominal pains on July 4 when tests confirmed she was expectant.

Further examinations were done and the pregnancy was ascertained and her parents were informed. Nyaga was traced and arrested.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Merissa Opondo.

The suspect was freed on a Sh300,000 bond. Hearing of the case starts on August 17.