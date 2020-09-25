Man charged in court for assaulting his girlfriend who turned him down





A man who roughed up his girlfriend after she turned down his overtures has been charged with assault at the Kibera Law Courts.

Stephen Githinji was charged with assaulting and causing bodily harm on Penina Wambui in Kangemi, Nairobi on September 14, 2020.

Githinji was also charged with malicious damage for destroying Wambui’s phone which he smashed during the assault.

The suspect had visited his lover’s shop moments before she closed and intended to take her home. But he ended up assaulting her after they disagreed.

Wambui later reported the matter to police and Githinji was arrested.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke and was freed on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case will be mentioned on October 8.