Man in court for assaulting daughter

Leonard Wafula at the Kibera Law Courts where was charged with assaulting her daughter. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man who assaulted his 12-year old daughter and left her with a swollen face has been charged with subjecting her to cruel punishment contrary to the Children’s Act.

Leonard Makina Wafula is accused of subjecting the minor to cruelty on July 27 at his home in Kasarani, a Nairobi Suburb.

The child was staying with her uncle in Kibera but fled owing to alleged torture. He went to his father’s home where she was also assaulted.

Her predicament was discovered by a teacher who saw her with a swollen face and later discovered she had more bodily injuries and she opened up on the beatings she was undergoing at home.

Wafula was traced and arrested after the matter was reported to the police.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto of Kibera law courts.

The suspect was released on a Sh50,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 18.