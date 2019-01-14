Man hospitalised after ring gets stuck on his penis





A man from Chuka/Igambang’ombe Sub County is admitted at Chuka Hospital after undergoing after a surgery to remove a ring from his penis.

According to the doctor, the victim who hails from Mariani area was taken to the hospital on Saturday after he unsuccessfully tried to remove the ring that had caused a serious swelling.

She said the man was rushed to the surgical room and sedated before the ring was cut using a saw.

“The man had seriously injured his male organ as he tried to remove the ring that was very tight,” she said.

The doctor said he was recuperating and could be released any time he is confirmed to be safe.

He did not explain the circumstances under which the ring ended up on his male organ.