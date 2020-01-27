Man found half naked inside public office claims he was only peeing near premises

A man was allegedly found half naked inside Embakasi West education offices has pleaded his innocence in court, claiming he was arrested after he was found answering a short call near the said premises.

Michael Odhiambo Okoth was arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts on charges of breaking into a building on January 22, 2020 with the intention of committing a felony.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Merissa Opondo, claiming his only offence was answering a call of nature at the wrong place.

Security guards at a nearby dispensary heard a commotion inside the offices and went to check only to find a blue trouser and a mobile phone on a table.

They informed police officers on patrol who went in and found Okoth hiding. After he was arrested he confirmed that the trouser and phone were his.

The accused had not stolen anything from the premises, therefore the police decided to only charge him with breaking into the premises.

But the accused blamed the police officers of violating his constitutional rights by holding him in custody for more than 24 hours.

The accused was released on a cash bail of Sh 20,000. Hearing of the case will be fixed by trial court on January 27, 2020 after officers who arrested him respond to his claims.