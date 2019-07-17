Join our WhatsApp Channel
Man found dead in hotel room, woman goes missing with his wedding ring

By Hilary Kimuyu July 17th, 2019 1 min read

Police are looking for a young woman who went missing after a man she was in a hotel room with was found dead.

The 74-year old Asian man was found dead in the room at Oakwood Hotel, Kimathi street, on Tuesday afternoon by the hotel manager .

The manager told police that the woman, identified as Melvin Mbone Mwende, booked a room in the hotel at around 5pm on Monday and was later joined by the deceased, Rajnikant Velji Meghji Shah.

Ms Mwende is believed to have disappeared with the deceased’s items including Sh2, 730, credit cards, a mobile phone, a wrist watch, wedding ring and two pairs of glasses.

His body was taken to a city morgue.

