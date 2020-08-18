Man forced to live in bush after failing to pay Sh1,500 rent – VIDEO





A man and his two children were forced to live in a bush after failing to pay Sh1,500 in house rent.

Simon Musyoka has been living in the bush in Chang’ombe area since February this year.

Mr Musyoka and his family members were living in a single room in Mukuru slums, before life took a turn for the worst owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Maisha kwangu imekuwa ngumu, na kukuwa ngumu nikamuomba Mungu pia nikaweza kutafuta jinsi naweza kinga familia yangu,” Mr Musyoka said.

Musyoka’s wife is reported to have abandoned him but following the intervention of close friends made her return.

“Mimi nilikuwa najikaza, lazima ile duty inakugonja kama nikupika, kuosha watoto hio ni duty yangu hata kutafuta chakula na lazima nijikaze kama mwanaume,” he went on.

“Shida ilikuwa tunapata ni kama kuliwa na mbu, pia kukosa chakula na vitu zengine.”

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the livelihoods of many people in the country with many businesses slowing down operations while others shut down completely.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed to landlords to be compassionate to their tenants during these difficult times.