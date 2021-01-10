Man fined for cutting trees





A man found making charcoal in Ngong Forest has been ordered to pay a Sh50,000 fine for cutting and removing forest produce without consent.

In default, Dennis Okero will spend six months in prison.

Okero was handed the penalty by senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts after pleading guilty to charges of harvesting trees at the state forest without the consent of the chief conservator of Kenya Forestry Service (KFS).

He was arrested by rangers who smelled charcoal while on patrol within the forest on January 6 and followed the smell to where they found him.

Five logs of indigenous trees and a handsaw he was using to cut them were recovered and taken to court as exhibits.

Okero had admitted he had no permit to cut the trees.