Man feared dead after jumping from ferry into Likoni Channel

An unidentified man on Sunday early morning jumped into the Likoni Channel while on board MV Harambee ferry.

In a statement by the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) the vessel was crossing Likoni Channel from the mainland to the island side when the incident happened.

SEARCH FOR BODY

The incident is reported to have happened 1:30am on Sunday morning.

The search for the body is currently underway.

According to the CCTV videos seen by KFS, the man left his seat and dived into the water.

“The man was dressed in a white top and a black trouser, he left his seat dashed to the aft prow and dived into the water. We earnestly send our sympathies to the affected family,” read a statement from KFS.

FERRY TRAGEDY

On September 29, 2019 a vehicle with two occupants slid off the same ferry and plunged into the sea at the same crossing channel.

The bodies 35-year-old Mariam Kighenda and her 4-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu were retrieved from the sea 13 days after the incident occurred.

The two victims were buried on October 19, 2019 in Makueni county.