Peter Oloko at Labori Sub County, Serere District to report a case of domestic violence . PHOTO | DAILY MONITOR

A 47-year-old man in Serere District, Uganda, has reported his wife to the Labori Sub County authorities seeking for help after he was beaten in a domestic brawl.

Peter Oloko, who sustained minor injuries on his face, accused his wife Loyce Ayiko before the Sub County Community Development Officer for beating him even when he asks for forgiveness.

“I came back home late at night. When I asked my wife to serve me food, she wrestled me down. I staggered to find some stamina since I was drunk in order to ask forgiveness from her, but instead she hauled a knife at me,” Mr Oloko reported to the Sub County authorities.

The father of six said although he has a weakness of drinking, he has never been harsh to his wife.

“I have been hiding my woes until this time when I feel I cannot endure this torture anymore,” Oloko said.

Oloko said he previously reached out to his brother in-law to talk to his sister but nothing changed.

FIND SOLUTION

“I am today here at the office of the community development officer for the third day, perhaps he can help me find a solution to my angry wife,” he said.

When asked, Ms Ayiko, told this reporter that she only ‘disciplines’ her husband whenever he comes home late and drunk.

“He leaves home early for drinking, he doesn’t accompany me to the garden, yet he wants to eat.”

She added that as a wife, she needs the company of her husband at night, but Oloko always comes back too drunk and fatigued to do anything.

Ms Ayiko said that despite her efforts to lure her husband to church, Oloko has refused.

‘DISCIPLINE HIM’

“The only solution left for me is to always discipline him myself,” she vowed.

Mr Mathias Elau, the Community Development Officer (CDO) Labori Sub County confirmed receipt of the complaint from Oloko and promised to settle it soon.

“I am yet to convene a meeting to have their matter settled,” he said

He said he receives over five cases of domestic violence every week, the latest involving a 83-year-old man and his wife, 80, who are seeking divorce after one accused the other of infidelity.