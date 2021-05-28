Man dies while having sex with girlfriend in Kayole





Police in Nairobi are investigating circumstances under which a 44-year-old man died while having sex with his girlfriend in Kayole, Nairobi, on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Frederick Mwilu is said to have died at his girlfriend’s house at Soweto Estate in Nyando area.

The incident was reported at Soweto police station on Thursday afternoon as a “sudden death incident report.”

‘At around 1100hrs, Miriam Wangare Githuka (36) was in her rented house situated within Soweto-Nyando area when her boyfriend Frederick Kyalo Mwilu (44) paid her a visit where they stayed for an hour engaging in intimacy,” part of the report reads.

“In that process, as they were on the act, the boyfriend made a sharp sound and collapsed prompting her to seek help. She was later assisted by a taxi driver.”

Police added that they took the deceased who was at the time unconscious to Mama Lucy Hospital where he was attended to by the medical personnel who found him to have passed on.

The body was moved to the same hospital’s mortuary awaiting postmortem.

DCI detectives from Kayole sub-county police division have launched a probe into the incident.