Man dies with condom on his penis

Samples of the Fiesta condoms recalled by the Pharmacy board.

Samples of the Fiesta condoms recalled by the Pharmacy board.





Police in Nyandarua are investigating an incident where a man died while receiving treatment at a local hospital after he was rushed into the facility from a lodging where he works as a watchman.

58-year old Stephen Githaka Muriithi was found breathing heavily at Heshima Lodge in Olkalou on Sunday. He had a condom on.

According to the Police report seen by Nairobi News, the incident was reported to Olkalou police station by Edith Wairimu, who is an employee of the lodging.

Police rushed to the scene and moved him to JM Kariuki hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“She immediately reported to Ol Kalou police station and officers rushed to the scene together with DCI nyandarua central officers. Arrangements were made to take him to hospital and ambulance was called, and he was rushed to JM Kariuki hospital where he was later pronounced dead,” the police report reads in parts.

The man’s body was taken to the hospital’s morgue awaiting autopsy.