Man dies during fight for widow

A 41-year-old man was killed by another man when they differed over a widow at Ndori village in Kothidha location, Homa Bay Sub County.

John Nyambok died after allegedly being attacked by Kennedy Abong’o over rivalry over a widow’s love. They confronted each other over who should inherit the widow who is said to have been secretly dating both of them.

Mr Nyambok and Mr Abong’o are said to have both inherited the widow following the death of her husband. However, none of them knew that the other was seeing the woman.

Drama started when they met at the widow’s house on Sunday.

BLUNT OBJECT

Witnesses reported that the men confronted each other after which Mr Abong’o hit the deceased with a blunt object leaving him unconscious. “He fled the scene when he saw his victim lying on the floor,” a witness said.

Mr Nyambok is said to have died after being discharged from Marindi Health Centre where he was rushed for treatment.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Esther Seroney said an irate mob, which learnt about the death of Mr Nyambok, carried his body to the suspect’s home to express their anger.

The mob also burnt down four houses within Mr Abong’o’s home in an act of revenge. “Two houses belong to his two wives, the other two houses are for his children. The family fled as the mob was baying for their blood,” Ms Seroney said.

The officer said a manhunt for the suspect has been launched. “The whereabouts of the man is not known neither is the location of his family,” Ms Seroney said.

The body of the deceased was taken to Homa Bay County referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.