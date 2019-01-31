Man dies after being dragged on tarmac, attackers then veer into ditch

The vehicle that is being detained by police. PHOTO | COURTESY

The vehicle that is being detained by police. PHOTO | COURTESY





A man died on Wednesday night after being dragged for over 200 meters on the Wote- Machakos tarmac road.

According to the police, the unidentified man was thrown out of a moving car but was held back by a seat belt he was wearing.

“He was trapped by the seat belt and dragged for some time. In the process his skin and part of his flesh was peeled off. His body also had deep cuts,” said Joseph Napeiyan, Makueni County police commander.

The body was discovered at 9 pm.

Mr Napeiyan said that one of the suspects behind the gruesome murder had been arrested.

“He was dressed in only a trouser and the police nabbed him after he failed to explain why he was not in a shirt,” he said, adding that the suspect also had cuts and blood stains.

The vehicle is said to have veered off the road and landed in a ditch. It is being detained at Makueni Police Station.

He said that boda boda riders who are based at the Itangini shopping centre heard the deceased screaming and chased after the car.

The police commander said they are still in pursuing more suspects.