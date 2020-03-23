Man commits suicide in church after family rejects his bid to marry a second wife

A 20-year-old man from Got Ongoche village in Suna East Constituency, Migori county committed suicide on Friday after his family allegedly opposed his bid to marry a second wife.

According to Lawrence Oluru, the family spokesperson, the man identified as George Matinde who was an upcoming musician hanged himself in church after he was stopped from marrying a woman he had met in Nairobi.

“He got upset and left the home in protest on Thursday after the family restrained him from bringing the woman home,” Oluru said.

The family got worried after he failed to return and launched a search only to find his body hanging inside a nearby church.

“The parents told him he was too young to marry a second wife and he seemed disturbed. His lifeless body was later found dangling in a nearby church,” he said.

According to Oluru, the deceased had previously attempted to take his own life but family members restrained him.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.