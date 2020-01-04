Man commits suicide

A 26-year-old man was found dead Thursday after allegedly committing suicide in his house at Ainamoi village in the outskirts of Kericho town.

The body of Edwin Kibet Koech was found dangling from the roof of his house having hanged himself with a neck tie.

Confirming the incident, area Senior Chief Richard Bett told KNA on phone that the motive why the man took away his life has not been established.

The chief said the deceased was last seen the previous night at 9pm with his friends at Ainamoi trading centre.

Bett said that when one of his friends went to check on him in the morning, the door to his house was locked from inside, forcing him to alert his father who tried to wake him up.

Villagers came over and broke the door to the one room and to their shock they found the victim’s body dangling from the roof of his house.

Later on, the chief informed police about the incident and they took the body to Kericho referral hospital mortuary.

Bett described the deceased as a hard working person not known to abuse any form of drugs. By the time of his death, the deceased was running a motorbike spare shop at Ainamoi shopping centre. He was unmarried.

Kericho County Commissioner Moses Mbaruku recently sounded an alarm on the increasing cases of suicide in the region, noting that over 12 cases had been reported in the County by the close of 2019.