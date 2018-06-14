PHOTO | FILE

A man believed to be in his seventies collapsed and died under unclear circumstances in a bank ATM in Nyeri Town on Thursday.

The man, according to reports, collapsed while inside an ATM booth of Barclays Bank, Nyeri branch a few minutes to 4PM.

Nyeri Central Assistant County Commissioner John Marete confirmed the incident saying the matter has been placed under investigation.

“He just collapsed while making a transaction. At this time, we cannot tell what happened but we will look into the matter,” Mr Marete said.

A customer at the bank is said to have found the man on the floor of the ATM booth and alerted guards at the bank. It is however still unclear what made the man collapse.

Police officers were called to the scene and rushed the man to Nyeri County Referral Hospital (PGH) for examination where he was pronounced dead.