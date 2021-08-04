Man charged with threatening to kill dad in land dispute

David Munga at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with threatening to kill his fund. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

A man who dared his father with a two-month ultimatum to sub-divide his piece of land or face dire consequences has been charged with issuing death threats.

At the Kibera law courts, David Munga is accused of threatening to kill his father Erastus Munga at his home along Nduaru road in Kawangware, Nairobi on July 19.

Munga is said to have threatened his father after he found workers preparing to dig a pit latrine in his father’s compound. He is demanding his inheritance share of the land.

The suspect told his father that he should have consulted him before initiating the exercise.

The suspect had reportedly grabbed his father by the neck before the old man was rescued by his wife and two casual workers he had hired to dig the latrine.

He later went into his house and came out with a panga and threatened the complainant and chased away the casual workers.

He is said to have given his father two months to share the land with him or will kill him.

Munga denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto. He was freed on a bond of Sh300,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on August 18.