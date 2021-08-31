Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Man charged with threatening mum in inheritance row

By Joseph Ndunda August 31st, 2021 1 min read

A man reported having caused chaos at his parents’ home as he demanded his share of the inheritance is battling charges of causing malicious damage to property and destroying window panes worth Sh1000.

Godfrey Njogu Kimani is also facing a separate charge of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by threatening to harm his 85-year old mother namely Mary Nyambura Kimani.

Related Stories

The incident occurred at Mrs. Kimani’s home in Westlands, Nairobi on August 26.

The suspect is said to have returned home drunk and started an argument with his mother demanding a title deed while also claiming a parcel of land given to him is smaller than his elder brothers’.

His parents locked themselves in after he stepped out and went into his house, in the shared compound.

He is said to have returned while banging the doors and windows and his parents called their elder son who informed the police.

Police found the suspect having been detained by the security guards in the compound.

Kimani denied all the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa at Kibera law courts.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000. The matter will be mentioned on September 13.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Murkomen offers to educate school girl who took poison