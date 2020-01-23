Man charged with stealing Sh58K from woman who had chips fungad him for 4 days

A 42-year-old man who allegedly stole Sh58,000 from a woman who hosted him in her house for a four-night sexcapade was arraigned before Makadara law courts on theft charges.

Peter Gitau, a casual labourer who hails from Kiambu, was on Wednesday charged with stealing from Stella Wanjiru at Sanasana area in South B on January 18.

The two had parted ways in the morning after four nights of passion only for Stella to realise in the evening that a safe box where she had kept the cash had been broken into and the money stolen.

She spotted the padlock dangling from the safe.

She reported the matter at Industrial Police station naming Gitau as the prime suspect because he was the only one she was staying with, in her house.

Gitau denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Melissa Opondo. He was freed on a cash bail of Sh50, 000. Hearing of the case starts on May 14.