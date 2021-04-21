Join our Telegram Channel
Man charged with snatching phone inside matatu

By Joseph Ndunda April 21st, 2021 1 min read

A man who reportedly attempted to steal a passenger’s phone inside a matatu along Langata road in Nairobi has been charged with attempted theft.

Robert Murimi Muriithi was charged with attempting to steal Henry Opar’s phone on April 20. He committed the offence jointly with others who remain at large.

Opar had boarded the matatu on his way to Rongai when the suspect who posed as a passenger coughed into his ear before he grabbed his hands in an attempt to snatch the phone.

But Opar jumped out of the car after it slowed down while approaching the bumps at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Headquarters.

Muriithi and his accomplices jumped the fence into the Langata cemetery as KWS officerts and members of the public pursued them. He was arrested by the KWS officers and handed over to the police.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto at Kibera law courts.

Muriithi was freed on a Sh 30,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case will be mentioned on May 14.

 

 

