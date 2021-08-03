Man charged with robbing ex-girlfriend

George Gacheru at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with violently robbing his ex-girlfriend. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

A man accused of robbing his ex-girlfriend of her mobile phone and purse after a disagreement has denied robbery with violence charge even as he blamed her father for his woes.

George Gacheru is accused of robbing Jane Njeri of a mobile phone worth Sh18,000 and Sh100 along Kikuyu road in Riruta, Nairobi on January 27 this year using violence.

He is accused of committing the offence jointly with an accomplice who remains at large.

But Gacheru denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto and claimed he’d tried to solve the issue with his ex-lover but her father had been against it and orchestrated the charges before the court.

The two were experiencing differences and he claimed she was being implored to opt for a break up with him while he pursued reconciliation.

Gacheru is said to have accosted Njeri while escorting her child to school. He was reportedly a pillion passenger on a motorcycle when he alighted and grabbed Njeri’s phone and pulse while assaulting her.

She fought back and retreated after the other man also jumped off the bike to join Gacheru. She ran towards a nearby garage where she was rescued by mechanics.

Gacheru said there is still a window for reconciliation but Kutto told him he has already been charged with a serious offence of robbery with violence.

He was released on a bond of Sh500,000. The case will be mentioned on August 18.