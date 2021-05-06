Man charged with raping University student





A man who’s reportedly been luring female university students to his home in South C estate, Nairobi, and raping them was charged at Kibera law courts.

Abdirizak Adan Abdulahi was accused of raping a 22-years – old Daystar University student at his home on January 14.

He was remanded awaiting bail and bond ruling after the national prosecutor’s office opposed bail and bonds for him.

The suspect is said to have invited the victim to his house before committing the alleged rape.

The victim took a taxi to the suspect’s house upon his request and was joined but schoolmates including Abdulahi’s accomplice.

She was assured of safety but was later allegedly raped inside the house at night.

Abdullahi is facing an additional charge of committing an indecent act with the victim on the same date, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Renee Kitangwa.

Senior principal prosecution counsel Ann Kirimi opposed bail terms for the suspect urging the court to consider the possibility he could interfere with witnesses, and the fact that he has been denied bond in other similar cases.

But the suspect, through a lawyer, opposed Ms. Kirimi’s application stating instead that the court where he was charged is yet to make a ruling on his bail and bond application.

The suspect was earlier charged with similar offences before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua.

And the magistrate is yet to make a ruling on bail and bonds after the state prosecution office applied to have him remanded pending trial.

But Kitangwa said the suspect cannot be deprived of presumption of innocent until proved guilty.

She freed him on a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.