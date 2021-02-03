Man charged with raping campus girl





A 23-year-old businessman was charged at Kibera law courts with raping a teenage University of Nairobi “fresher” he had lured into his house after promising her alcohol.

The suspect, a former student at the institution is accused of committing the offence inside his house at the male students’ hostels “Klub” along 14th Riverside Drive in Kileleshwa on January 29.

He is facing an alternative charge of committing an indecent Act with an adult contrary to the sexual offences Act of 2006.

The suspect is said to have invited the victim, a first-year student into the hostels after directing her on where to find him and collect beer only to find herself outside the men’s hostels unawares.

She found out that the parking she was being directed to was the men’s hostels and the suspect did not have beer with him when he came out to pick her after she called.

He instead convinced her to follow him upstairs to collect the beer.

On arrival, the suspect served a beer alongside the suspect’s four friends in the room who left immediately and she blacked out shortly thereafter.

The suspect had earlier bragged that he is a Konyangi brand ambassador and always had plenty of beer with him when he promised the victim alcohol.

She later regained consciousness at the university’s clinic where she was rushed by friends who found her with the suspect inside his house.

Medics established that she had been sexually assaulted. The suspect who had been detained by the varsity’s security officers was handed over to officers at Kileleshwa police station.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto. The suspect was freed on a Sh400,000 bond with a surety of a like sum.

The case will be mentioned on February 23.