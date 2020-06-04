Man in court for conning land buyer of Sh1.2m

Police are holding a businessman for fraudulently obtaining Sh 1.2 million from a land buyer in Nairobi’s Chokaa area.

Lee Evans Oluoch allegedly took businessman Mohammed Ibrein Sahe to the fenced plot claiming he had previously put up a perimeter wall.

An affidavit filed at the Makadara Law Courts by Inspector Fredrick Barasa Okello of Directorate of Criminal Investigations Kayole offices said Sahe transferred Sh 1 million to Oluoch’s bank account in KCB on April 17 after they agreed on Sh 1.2 million.

Sahe later handed Oluoch Sh 200,000 as clearance for the balance but when he delivered building materials ready to start construction, he was thrown out of the plot by another man who claimed ownership.

Oluoch allegedly decline to pick Sahe’s calls until the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from Kayole traced and arrested him. He is being investigated for obtaining cash by false pretences.

Okello obtained orders directing KCB manager to supply him with account opening documents and statements of Oluoch’s account beginning April 15, 2020 to date.

The orders were granted by chief magistrate Heston Nyaga. Oluoch will be held at Kayole DCI offices until June 8, 2020.