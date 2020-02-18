Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly stabbing wife to death

A man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death and went into hiding for two years before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) caught up with him was Monday charged with manslaughter.

Simon Mutinda Kioko was accused of causing his wife’s death after they picked a fight at their rented house in Ruai, Nairobi on the night of December 13/14 of 2017.

Kioko is said to have stabbed his wife several times using a kitchen knife, killing her instantly before going into hiding.

He was arrested by the DCI on February 1, 2020.

Kioko denied the charges before the Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga and was freed on a Sh 500,000 bond with a surety of similar amount.